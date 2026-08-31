Milky Mist posts eight-fold rise in Q1 net profit to ₹65 crore

Dairy products maker Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd has posted an eight-fold rise in net profit during the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27 to ₹64.68 crore, compared to ₹6.53 crore during Q1FY26.

The newly listed company's revenue was ₹973.45 crore during the period under review, up 43.6 per cent from ₹678.09 crore last year.

“The gross profit expansion was primarily driven by higher volume growth, improved product mix and pricing ability. As we look ahead to FY27, our focus will remain on driving profitable growth through portfolio expansion, operating discipline and investments in our manufacturing and distribution capabilities," said K Rathnam, whole-time director and chief executive officer, Milky Mist.