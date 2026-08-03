MobiKwik posts ₹7.61 cr profit in Q1FY27; revenue from operations up 3.72%

Fintech firm MobiKwik reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 7.61 crore in the first quarter of 2026-27 (Q1 FY27) against a loss of Rs 41.92 crore in Q1FY26.

Sequentially, the Gurugram-based company saw its net profit grow 73.72 per cent from Rs 4.38 crore.

The firm stated that Q1FY27 was its third consecutive profitable quarter. MobiKwik was publicly listed in December 2024.

The company’s revenue from operations grew 3.72 per cent to Rs 281.41 crore in Q1FY27 from Rs 271.36 crore in Q1FY26. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, it declined 2.5 per cent from Rs 288.71 crore in Q4FY26.

The company earned Rs 7.6 crore in other income in Q1FY27 in contrast to Rs 10.2 crore in Q1FY26. Other income refers to income earned from activities outside a company's core business operations, such as interest, investment gains, or one-time receipts, among others. MobiKwik cut down on its expenses on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis. Expenditure came down 12.6 per cent to Rs 273.37 crore in Q1FY27 from Rs 312.81 crore in Q1FY26. Sequentially, it came down around 1.8 per cent from Rs 278.62 crore in Q4FY26. The company said its gross merchandise value (GMV) grew 50 per cent to Rs 58,700 crore in Q1FY27 from Rs 39,200 crore in Q1FY26.