Mphasis eyes double-digit FY27 growth on strong deal pipeline, AI demand

Mid-tier information technology (IT) services company Mphasis expects to see low double digit growth this financial year, on the back of a strong deal book. This is despite an uncertain macroeconomic environment and artificial intelligence (AI) deflationary pressure, which has squeezed traditional deal revenue and margins of most industry players.

For the second quarter ended September 30 (Q2FY27), Mphasis reported a 9.7 per cent growth in constant currency. Revenue was up 9.2 per cent in dollar terms. The numbers were one of the highest in the sector and reflected how smaller companies have been able to grow faster than larger peers.

“We've seen good activity in the short cycle deals. And of course, there are large deals in the mix that are visible in the pipeline, which was up 23 per cent year over year. So, I think the guidance is based more on what we are seeing in the business in accounts. I'm more focused on the micro versus the macro,” Nitin Rakesh, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director of the company, (MD) told Business Standard. Deals are shaping up across three fronts; clients building the AI harness for which a lot of engineering work is in process, automation for adoption at scale and pockets of spend that are sitting outside of the chief information officer (CIO) ambit, which is showing rapid traction.

“Businesses of the chief operating officers (COO), chief marketing officer (CMO), chief revenue officer (CRO), and head of supply chain; all of these pockets are now opening up because adoption of AI is not just in IT. IT is the enabler. Adoption is happening across other parts of the enterprises,” he explained. For example, in banks, client onboarding, underwriting loans, and auto financing are all becoming pockets of opportunities because they are not only looking for savings from operations, but also reimagining how underwriting is done to improve market share. “This becomes an opportunity for us to look at using those opportunities to drive our revenue. So, each and every business head becomes a target from a market standpoint.”