Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to buyStocks to watchQ1 Results TodayGland Pharma ShareGold Silver PriceClaude AI WatermarkHDFC Bank StockAdani stocks Today
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / MRF Q1 results: Profit down at 1.3% to ₹495.35 cr, revenue at ₹8,415 cr

MRF Q1 results: Profit down at 1.3% to ₹495.35 cr, revenue at ₹8,415 cr

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹501.82 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal

MRF Tyres
Consolidated revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at ₹8,415.5 crore as against ₹7,675.64 crore in the same period a year ago
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 2:02 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Tyre maker MRF Ltd on Tuesday reported a 1.3 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at ₹495.35 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, impacted by high raw material costs.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹501.82 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, MRF Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at ₹8,415.5 crore as against ₹7,675.64 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at ₹7,960.87 crore as compared to ₹7,132.4 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

Cost of materials consumed in the first quarter were higher at ₹5,854.23 crore as against ₹4,622.99 crore in the same period last fiscal, the filing said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Q1 results: Siemens, MRF, Zydus Lifesciences, RVNL, and 344 more on Aug 11

Vi narrows losses to ₹3,754 crore on customer additions, exceptional gain

Bosch Q1 result: Net profit declines 36.8% to ₹704.9 cr on high base effect

Wockhardt Q1 results: Revenue rises 26% to ₹929 cr, profit at ₹107 cr

Bharat Forge posts ₹89.7 cr Q1 loss, retains 20-25% India growth outlook

Topics :Q1 resultsMRF TyresTyre makers MRFMRF

First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 2:02 PM IST

Next Story