MRF Q1 results: Profit down at 1.3% to ₹495.35 cr, revenue at ₹8,415 cr
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹501.82 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹501.82 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal
Tyre maker MRF Ltd on Tuesday reported a 1.3 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at ₹495.35 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, impacted by high raw material costs.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹501.82 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, MRF Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at ₹8,415.5 crore as against ₹7,675.64 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.
Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at ₹7,960.87 crore as compared to ₹7,132.4 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.
Cost of materials consumed in the first quarter were higher at ₹5,854.23 crore as against ₹4,622.99 crore in the same period last fiscal, the filing said.
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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 2:02 PM IST