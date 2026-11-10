Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / MRF Q2 result: Profit falls 28% to ₹369 crore as raw material costs rise

MRF Q2 result: Profit falls 28% to ₹369 crore as raw material costs rise

The tyre maker's net profit declined to ₹369 crore from ₹512 crore a year ago, while revenue rose 18 per cent to ₹8,524 crore as material costs climbed 44 per cent

MRF Tyres
Demand for tyres remained resilient in the July-September quarter, supported by steady dispatches from automakers
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2026 | 1:18 PM IST
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MRF reported a near 28 per cent fall in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, as ​higher costs for raw materials overshadowed ​strong demand for its tyres.

The Wanderer-tyre maker's ‌profit fell to ₹369 crore ($39.29 million) in the quarter ended September 30, from ₹512 crore a year earlier.

Here are some details:

Revenue from operations rose by almost 18 per cent to ₹8,524 crore, while total expenses grew by more than 22 per cent, driven largely by a rise in material costs related to ‌war in the Middle East.

Cost of materials consumed grew by about 44 per cent during the quarter.

Demand for tyres remained resilient in the July-September quarter, supported by steady dispatches from automakers.

Indian tyre makers faced higher raw material ​costs during the quarter as supply shortages and adverse weather in ‌key producing countries kept natural rubber prices elevated, forcing companies to raise prices.

MRF, ‌which makes tyres certified by Suzuki for use in ‌its superbikes, declared an interim dividend of ₹3 per share for the financial year ‌ending March ​31.

Peers JK ​Tyre and CEAT reported lower second-quarter earnings as higher raw material prices squeezed margins.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :MRFMRF TyresTyre makers MRFQ2 results

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First Published: Nov 10 2026 | 1:18 PM IST

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