MRF Q4 result: Net profit rises 38% to ₹702 crore on strong sales growth
Consolidated revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at ₹8,044.22 crore, as against ₹7,074.82 crore in the year-ago period
Consolidated revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at ₹8,044.22 crore, as against ₹7,074.82 crore in the year-ago period
Tyre maker MRF Ltd on Thursday reported a 38 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹702.25 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, on the back of strong sales growth.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹510.5 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, MRF Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at ₹8,044.22 crore, as against ₹7,074.82 crore in the year-ago period.
Total expenses in the quarter under review increased to ₹7,267.51 crore, compared to ₹6,531.04 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.
MRF said its board has recommended a final dividend of ₹229 per share of ₹10 each, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting.
For the entire FY26, consolidated net profit increased to ₹2,426.1 crore from ₹1,873.29 crore in FY25.
Consolidated revenue from operations in FY26 stood at ₹31,149.01 crore as against ₹28,153 crore in the preceding financial year, the company said.
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First Published: May 07 2026 | 2:06 PM IST