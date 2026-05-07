MRF Q4 result: Net profit rises 38% to ₹702 crore on strong sales growth

Tyre maker MRF Ltd on Thursday reported a 38 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹702.25 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, on the back of strong sales growth.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹510.5 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, MRF Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at ₹8,044.22 crore, as against ₹7,074.82 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses in the quarter under review increased to ₹7,267.51 crore, compared to ₹6,531.04 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.