Muthoot Finance Q1 result: Profit jumps 43% to ₹2,825 crore, names new MD

Gold loan NBFC Muthoot Finance on Saturday reported a 43 per cent increase in its consolidated profit to ₹2,825 crore for the first quarter ended June 2026.

The company had posted a profit of ₹1,974 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Total income rose to ₹8,695 crore for the quarter under review from ₹6,485 crore in the April-June quarter of FY26, Muthoot Finance said in a regulatory filing.

At the same time, total expenses increased to ₹4,898 crore as against ₹3,812 crore reported in the first quarter of the previous financial year.

The company's loan assets under management increased 43 per cent to ₹191,532 crore as against ₹1,33,938 crore last year in the same period.

The board in its meeting also recommended the appointment of Alexander George as the managing director of the company, effective October 1, 2026. The appointment is subject to approval of the shareholders in the upcoming AGM of the company, it said. The board also cleared the proposal for elevation of K R Bijimon as the Chief Executive Officer of the company with effect from October 1, 2026. The current managing director, George Alexander Muthoot, will assume the role of executive vice chairman. In his new role, George Alexander Muthoot will continue to guide the organisation, mentor the next generation of leadership and provide strategic direction as the Company enters its next phase of growth, it said.