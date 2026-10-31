Muthoot Finance Q2 profit rises 27% to ₹2,977 crore, income up 37%

Muthoot Finance on Saturday reported a 27 per cent growth in standalone profit at ₹2,977 crore in the September quarter.

The company had a profit of ₹2,345 crore in the July-September quarter of FY26.

Total income rose to ₹8,842 crore in the July-September quarter, from ₹6,442 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, Muthoot Finance said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income rose to ₹8,730 crore in Q2 of FY27, from ₹6,304 crore in Q2 of FY26.

For the first half (April-September) of current fiscal year, profit after tax grew 39 per cent to ₹6,103 crore on a consolidated basis.

Consolidated loan AUM during April-September increased 42 per cent to ₹2.09 trillion.