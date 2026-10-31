Muthoot Finance Q2 profit rises 36% to ₹3,278 crore on gold loan growth

Muthoot Finance posted a 36 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹3,278 crore in the July-September quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q2 FY27), supported by growth in its loan portfolio.

The gold loan-focused non-banking financial company’s consolidated total income rose 37 per cent YoY to ₹10,011 crore during the quarter, while interest income increased 39 per cent to ₹9,856 crore.

The company’s consolidated loan assets under management (AUM) rose 42 per cent YoY to ₹2.09 trillion as of September 30, 2026, from ₹1.48 trillion a year earlier.

On a standalone basis, Muthoot Finance clocked a 27 per cent increase in PAT to ₹2,977 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹2,345 crore in the year-ago quarter. Standalone interest income grew 38 per cent YoY to ₹8,730 crore, while total income rose 37 per cent to ₹8,842 crore.

The company’s standalone loan AUM increased 42 per cent YoY to ₹1.88 trillion at the end of September. Gold loan AUM rose 43 per cent to ₹1.79 trillion, while other loans grew 20 per cent to ₹8,854 crore. However, impairment on financial instruments increased to ₹515 crore in Q2 FY27 from ₹95 crore in the year-ago quarter. Finance costs rose 46 per cent YoY to ₹3,365 crore. For the first half of FY27, Muthoot Finance’s consolidated PAT grew 39 per cent YoY to ₹6,103 crore, while consolidated total income increased 36 per cent to ₹18,706 crore. The group’s consolidated loan AUM stood at ₹2.09 trillion at the end of September, up 42 per cent from ₹1.48 trillion a year earlier. Its branch network expanded to 7,904 from 7,524 over the same period.

Among its subsidiaries, Muthoot Money reported a PAT of ₹191 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹69 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its loan AUM stood at ₹12,716 crore at the end of September, nearly double the year-ago level. Belstar Microfinance reported a profit of ₹78 crore in Q2 FY27, against a loss of ₹32 crore in Q2 FY26. Asia Asset Finance, the group’s Sri Lankan subsidiary, reported a PAT of ₹12 crore, compared with ₹6 crore a year earlier. George Alexander Muthoot, executive vice-chairman, said, “Muthoot Finance began FY27 with a strong footing with our Consolidated Loan AUM reaching highest ever level of ₹1,91,532 crore in Q1 FY27 and the momentum is sustained in Q2 FY27 with Consolidated Loan AUM reaching highest ever level of ₹2,09,317 crore, an increase of 42 per cent YoY.”