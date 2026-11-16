Muthoot FinCorp Q2 profit doubles to ₹779 crore on better asset quality
The company's profit after tax stood at ₹388 crore in the July-September quarter of FY26
The company's profit after tax stood at ₹388 crore in the July-September quarter of FY26
Non-banking finance company Muthoot FinCorp Ltd has reported a two-fold jump in profit after tax to ₹779 crore in the September quarter, driven by enhanced asset quality.
The company's profit after tax stood at ₹388 crore in the July-September quarter of FY26.
Total income rose 71 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,408 crore in the second quarter of FY27 from ₹1,997 crore, Muthoot FinCorp, part of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, said in a regulatory filing.
On a sequential basis, Muthoot FinCorp's profit after tax rose 10.5 per cent from ₹705 crore in the preceding June quarter, while total income increased 7.9 per cent from ₹3,159 crore.
Asset quality also improved, with Stage III loan assets as a proportion of gross loan assets declining to 1.07 per cent as of September 2026 from 1.41 per cent year-earlier. Net Stage III loan assets fell to 0.63 per cent from 0.76 per cent.
For the six months ended September 2026, the company's PAT rose to ₹1,485 crore from ₹568 crore in H1 FY26. Total income increased 84 per cent to ₹6,567 crore, compared to ₹3,571 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.
In August, Muthoot Fincorp filed draft papers with the markets regulator Sebi to raise ₹3,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) to strengthen its capital base.
It is a diversified non-banking financial company, with gold loans as its flagship business. Its portfolio also includes business loans, loans against property, supply chain financing, digital loans, microfinance and housing loans, among others.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Nov 16 2026 | 1:56 PM IST