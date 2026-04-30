Nalco Q4 FY26 results: Net profit falls 16.6% to ₹1,722 cr, revenue dips

State-run Nalco on Thursday reported a 16.6 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to ₹1,722.44 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, on the back of lower revenue and higher expenses.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of ₹2,067.23 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue declined to ₹5,012.82 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, compared to ₹5,267.83 crore in the year-ago period, National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

Total expenses of the Navratna public sector undertaking rose to ₹2,898.30 crore as against ₹2,633.80 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's board also approved the third interim dividend of ₹2 per equity share, amounting to ₹367.33 crore for 2025-26.