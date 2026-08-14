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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Natco Pharma Q1 results: Profit falls 57% to ₹206 cr, revenue at ₹735 cr

Natco Pharma Q1 results: Profit falls 57% to ₹206 cr, revenue at ₹735 cr

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹480.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal

Natco Pharma, Natco
Consolidated revenue from operations in the first quarter was lower at ₹735.2 crore in the first quarter as compared to ₹ 1,328.9 crore in the corresponding period a year ago | Photo: X@pharma_natco
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 3:44 PM IST
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Natco Pharma Ltd on Friday reported a 57 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at ₹206.5 crore in the first quarter ended June 2026, hit by lower sales of its generic cancer treatment drug lenalidomide.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹480.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the first quarter was lower at ₹735.2 crore in the first quarter as compared to ₹ 1,328.9 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, it added.

The decline is largely attributable to lower lenalidomide revenue in the current quarter, which was partially offset by growth in the base business, the company said.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were lower at ₹608.8 crore as compared to ₹818.7 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.

In the first quarter, domestic pharmaceutical formulations revenue was at ₹136.4 crore, up from ₹107 crore in the year-ago period.

On the other hand, international formulations had a lower revenue of ₹477.1 crore as against ₹1,120.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Natco Pharma said.

Active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) segment clocked revenue of ₹66.7 crore in the first quarter as compared to ₹52.6 crore in the same period last fiscal, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Q1 resultsNatcoNatco PharmaNatco Pharma Ltd

First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 3:43 PM IST

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