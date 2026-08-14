Natco Pharma Q1 results: Profit falls 57% to ₹206 cr, revenue at ₹735 cr

Natco Pharma Ltd on Friday reported a 57 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at ₹206.5 crore in the first quarter ended June 2026, hit by lower sales of its generic cancer treatment drug lenalidomide.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹480.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the first quarter was lower at ₹735.2 crore in the first quarter as compared to ₹ 1,328.9 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, it added.

The decline is largely attributable to lower lenalidomide revenue in the current quarter, which was partially offset by growth in the base business, the company said.