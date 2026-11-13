Natco Pharma Q2 results: Net profit declines 60.8% to ₹202.6 crore

Natco Pharma on Friday posted a 60.8 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹202.6 crore during the September quarter, weighed down by a fall in revenues.

The pharma company had reported a net profit of ₹517.9 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Its revenue from operations declined to ₹967.3 crore in the second quarter of FY27 from ₹1,363 crore a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total expenses stood at ₹776.2 crore, down from ₹849.3 crore a year ago, it said.

During the quarter, Natco acquired an additional 13.25 per cent stake in Adcock Ingram Holding Ltd.