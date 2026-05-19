Nephrocare Health Services profit up 75% in FY26 on strong dialysis demand

Nephrocare Health Services, which operates dialysis centres under the NephroPlus brand, on Tuesday reported a 74.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in adjusted consolidated net profit to Rs 128.3 crore for 2025-26 (FY26), driven by higher treatment volumes and strong growth in international markets. Revenue from operations rose 32.2 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 998.8 crore during the year.

For the fourth quarter of FY26 (Q4FY26), the company posted adjusted profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 35.1 crore, up 27.4 per cent Y-o-Y, while revenue increased 21.2 per cent to Rs 265.6 crore.

The company said growth was supported by a 16.6 per cent increase in treatment volumes during FY26 and a favourable shift towards international markets, where revenue per treatment and return on capital employed (RoCE) are higher. International business contribution to revenue rose to 41.8 per cent in FY26 from 31.8 per cent a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for FY26 stood at Rs 238.1 crore, up 37.6 per cent Y-o-Y, while adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 23.8 per cent from 22.9 per cent in FY25. RoCE improved by 290 basis points to 22.8 per cent during the year. Vikram Vuppala, chairman and managing director, said the rising burden of diabetes and hypertension globally is increasing the incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD), driving demand for dialysis services. “As access to dialysis is increasing across India, other emerging markets and the rest of the world, NephroPlus is positioned to scale well over the next several years. Focus on excellent clinical outcomes while improving operational efficiency remains the key,” Vuppala said.

He added that the company is also focusing on digital innovation through its Reformmed.AI platform, which has been implemented across more than 50 clinics in its network. Rohit Singh, group chief executive officer, said FY26 marked an important year for the company as it transitioned into a publicly listed entity while maintaining strong operational growth. “FY26 reinforced the scalability of our operating model across India and international markets. As we enter FY27, we remain focused on deepening our India presence, scaling our international businesses, and evaluating opportunities in new geographies,” Singh said. Operationally, the company carried out 38.4 lakh treatments during FY26, up 16.6 per cent Y-o-Y, while revenue per treatment increased 13.3 per cent to Rs 2,598. The number of guests served rose 11.8 per cent to 36,981 as of March 31, 2026.