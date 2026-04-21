Nestle India logs strongest quarterly revenue of ₹6.7 crore in a decade

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Nestle India reported its highest-ever quarterly net sales of Rs 6,747.8 crore in a decade, driven by double-digit volume growth during the fourth quarter of financial year 2026 (FY26). The company’s revenue rose 22.6 per cent from Rs 5,503.9 crore in the same period last year. Meanwhile, the maker of KitKat chocolates and Nescafe coffee recorded a 27.2 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 1,110.9 crore in the March quarter from Rs 873.5 crore in the year-ago period. “This performance was powered by double-digit volume growth, driven by over 50 per cent increase in advertising spends, whilst delivering a healthy Ebitda margin of 26.3 per cent. Encouragingly, all product groups contributed to this performance,” Manish Tiwary, chairman and managing director, Nestle India, said in an earnings release, while adding that the external environment remains demanding.

“Penetration and premiumisation, combined with disciplined resource allocation and strong execution, have been key in driving growth,” he added. For the full year, the company reported a 7 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 3,544.6 crore from Rs 3,314.5 crore in the year-ago period, while net sales grew 14.6 per cent to Rs 23,154.6 crore from Rs 20,201.5 crore in the same period last year. “During FY26, we remained focused on the fundamentals and executed with resilience, delivering double-digit, volume-led growth alongside strong market share gains. Over the last five years, our power brand Maggi noodles consistently maintained its leadership position in the market, while KitKat and Nescafe have accelerated their market share growth,” Tiwary added.

The confectionery group grew at a high double-digit pace in both value and volume, underpinned by strong underlying transaction growth, increased distribution, and a slew of innovations. The powdered and liquid beverages group achieved another year of high double-digit growth, driven by increased coffee penetration, accelerated premiumisation, and deeper category relevance across consumer segments. The pet food business also reported high double-digit growth. “We continued to execute an omni-channel strategy aligned to the evolving retail ecosystem, scaling e-commerce and quick commerce, strengthening modern trade and chain pharmacy, and sustaining growth through general trade across semi-urban and rural markets,” Tiwary stated, adding that the company has expanded its presence to 216,000 villages.

In its commodity outlook, the company pointed out that coffee prices continue to trend lower, supported by a favourable crop in Vietnam and the forthcoming crop in Brazil. Cocoa prices also remain subdued, reflecting improved supply and moderated demand. “While sugar prices remain stable, edible oil prices are firm and have moved higher in line with global crude oil prices, supported by increased diversion to biodiesel. Wheat has been affected by unseasonal rains in April, resulting in a delayed harvest and lower quantity and quality. Milk prices have firmed and are expected to remain elevated through the summer lean season,” it added.