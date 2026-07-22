Nestle India net profit jumps 48.3% on strong performance in Q1FY27

Nestle India saw its consolidated net profit rise 48.3 per cent in the April-June quarter (Q1 FY27) to ₹958.68 crore, driven by margin expansion coupled with volume growth.

The maker of Maggi noodles reported that revenue from operations was up 25.1 per cent from the same period last year to ₹6,378.18 crore.

All four product groups delivered strong double-digit growth, supported by high double-digit growth across channels, Manish Tiwary, chairman and managing director of Nestle India, said in the company’s earnings release.

“During the quarter, we further accelerated operational cost savings and continued to step up investments behind our brands, with advertising spends increasing by over 40 per cent,” he said.

Tiwary said general trade continued to deliver strong double-digit growth across town classes, with rural markets leading the momentum. “Rural distribution touchpoints expanded during the quarter, strengthening direct reach and improving the quality of coverage. This progress was underpinned by technology-led interventions, including DMS adoption at the sub-distributor level, which helped deepen retailer engagement and improve execution across rural markets,” he added. The confectionery product group delivered double-digit growth, driven by premiumisation and e-commerce, and KitKat continued to gain market share. The powdered and liquid beverages product group recorded its 20th consecutive quarter of double-digit growth, while the prepared dishes and cooking aids product group gained market share and increased penetration.

“We strengthened our presence in cat food with the launch of FELIX Gravy Lover and PRO PLAN Cat, addressing evolving pet parent needs across mainstream and premium offerings,” Tiwary said. Its e-commerce channel continued to sustain growth momentum, with quick commerce emerging as a key growth lever for Nestle India. In its commodity outlook, the company said conditions remained mixed. “Coffee is expected to remain well supplied, supported by higher production in Brazil and Vietnam, though short-term volatility may persist due to fund activity and weather-related harvest delays in Brazil. Cocoa and sugar remain under pressure, with cocoa impacted by erratic rainfall across key producing origins and sugar strengthening on lower-than-expected crop estimates, with uneven monsoon conditions linked to El Niño posing a risk to the next crop,” Nestle India said.