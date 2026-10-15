Nestle India Q2 result: Net profit rises 36% to ₹1,026 cr, revenue up 20%

FMCG major Nestle India on Thursday reported a 36.32 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹1,026.77 crore for the September quarter of FY27, on a year-on-year basis.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹743.17 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, Nestle India said in a regulatory filing.

Nestle India's revenue from sale of products rose 20.45 per cent to ₹6,782.17 crore in July-September quarter of FY27. This was ₹5,630.23 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

"The quarter saw a continuation of strong and broad-based growth across all product groups, with total sales reaching INR 6,782.2 crore, with a growth of 20.5 per cent, which was driven by robust, double-digit volume growth," said Chairman and Managing Director Manish Tiwary.

The company continued to focus on operational efficiencies while significantly increasing investments behind its brands, with advertising and marketing spend up 46 per cent. "EBITDA margin remained healthy at 23.8 per cent," he said. Nestle India's total expenses in the quarter under review were 17 per cent higher at ₹5,405.55 crore. Its domestic sales climbed 20.4 per cent to ₹6,514.74 crore in the September quarter of FY27 compared to ₹5,411.02 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Nestle India's revenue from exports climbed 22 per cent to ₹267.43 crore. Total Income in the second quarter of FY27 stood at ₹6,808.6 crore, up 20.52 per cent, as against ₹5,649.150 crore in the year-ago period.