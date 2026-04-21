Nestle India's Q4 profit jumps 26% to ₹1,114 crore, revenue jumps 23%

Nestle India’s profit jumped almost 26 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1,114 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26 (Q4 FY26), the company announced on Tuesday in its latest quarterly report. The FMCG major’s profit for the same period the previous year stood at ₹885.4 crore. Its revenue from operations for the given period jumped 23 per cent to ₹6,747.8 crore from ₹5,503.9 crore in Q4FY25.

The company has recommended a final dividend payout of ₹5 per equity share for the FY26, amounting to ₹964.16 crore.

Nestle India’s MD and Chairman, Manish Tiwary, commenting on the firm’s quarterly earnings, said, “This performance was powered by double-digit volume growth, driven by over 50 per cent increase in advertising spends, whilst delivering a healthy Ebitda margin of 26.3 per cent.”