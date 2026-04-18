Network18 Q4 FY26 results: Loss widens to ₹29.6 cr, revenue up 9.7% Y-o-Y

Network18 Media & Investments Ltd on Saturday reported a consolidated net loss of ₹29.61 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2026.

The company reported a net loss of 29.09 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Network18 Media, a subsidiary of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd.

Its consolidated revenue from operations rose by 9.7 per cent to ₹615.78 crore in the March quarter compared to ₹561.32 crore in the corresponding quarter in the last fiscal.

Consolidated operating revenue for the quarter increased by 9.7 per cent "despite the multiple headwinds in the macro environment. On a QoQ basis, the revenue grew 14.2 per cent," said Network18 Media & Investments in its earnings statement.

Advertising inventory demand for the TV news industry declined by 10 per cent YoY, but Network18's inventory grew 4.5 per cent, helping the company perform better than the industry. "Company's diversified portfolio, strong market positions across markets, and revenue from new businesses helped soften the impact of a weak advertising environment," it said. EBITDA for the quarter was ₹30 crore with a margin of 4.9 per cent, it added. Its total expenses were at ₹670.89 crore, up 6.47 per cent in the March quarter. Network18 Media's total consolidated income, which includes other income, was at ₹616.21 crore, up 9.14 per cent in Q4 of FY26.

On a standalone basis, Network18's loss widened to ₹72.51 crore in the March quarter compared to a loss of ₹69.48 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal. Revenue from operations rose by 4.85 per cent year-on-year to ₹547.07 crore in the March quarter. For the entire FY26, Network18 Media & Investments' profit was at ₹155.20 crore. Consolidated income was at ₹2,148.46 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2026. "Excluding the first quarter, which had a decline in revenue due to a high base of election-linked advertising in the previous fiscal, revenue was up 7 per cent. Operating costs grew in line with revenue, resulting in flat EBITDA," it said.

According to the company, its "figures for the corresponding previous year are not comparable" as Indiacast Media Distribution and Studio 18 Media(Formerly Viacom 18) ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company on 14th November, 2024 and 30th December, 2024, respectively. Network18 continues to be India's leading TV news network, with a portfolio of 20 channels (including 14 regional channels), and the largest in terms of reach and viewership. "The network reached over 2,305 million people a month, 35 per cent higher than the nearest competitor, and had an all-India viewership share of 13.8 per cent," it said. It also leads in the digital segment with its platforms - Moneycontrol, News18, Firstpost and CNBCTV18. It has over 360 million monthly users, representing 65 per cent reach in the segment, Network18 said.