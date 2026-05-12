Nexus Select Trust Q4 results: Operating income rises 12% to ₹499 crore

Realty firm Nexus Select Trust on Tuesday reported a 12 per cent growth in net operating income (NOI) to Rs 498.6 crore and declared the distribution of Rs 346.3 crore among unitholders for the latest quarter ended March.

Nexus Select Trust, which is a retail asset-backed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), has 19 shopping malls in its portfolio with a gross leasable area of 10.7 million square feet spread across 15 cities in India.

During the 2025-26 fiscal, the company's NOI stood at Rs 1,929.6 crore. It has announced the distribution of Rs 1,375.8 crore (Rs 9.081 per unit) for the last fiscal.