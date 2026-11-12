Non-auto, market share gains to drive growth for Samvardhana Motherson

JM Financial Research expects SAMIL to continue to outperform global automobile sales, fuelled by rising premiumisation and the electric vehicle (EV) transition, a robust order backlog in auto and non-auto segments, and successful integration of recent acquisitions. Growth drivers from here, according to analysts led by Aniket Mhatre, include strong demand in the Indian auto market, US contract wins over the next couple of years, continued strength in US commercial vehicles and the scale-up of non-auto businesses, particularly consumer electronics and aerospace. The brokerage has a buy rating with a target price of ₹205.

The company's operating profit margin stood at 8.8 per cent, 10 basis points higher than in the year-ago quarter and flat on a sequential basis, missing estimates of some brokerages. Margins for the modules and polymer and integrated assemblies segments improved Y-o-Y by 90 basis points and 10 basis points to 8.3 per cent and 12.3 per cent, respectively. However, they declined for the wiring harness and emerging segments by 50 basis points and 110 basis points to 10 per cent and 8.4 per cent, respectively. The margin for the vision systems segment remained stable Y-o-Y at 9.2 per cent.