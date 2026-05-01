NSDL Q4 result: Net profit up 8.4% at ₹90 cr, total income grows 24%

National Securities Depository Ltd has reported an 8.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 90.3 crore for the March quarter of FY26.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 83.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The total income grew 23.6 per cent to Rs 487 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 394 crore a year ago, the depository said in a statement on Friday.

The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 per equity share (face value Rs 2) for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.

For the full financial year ended March 31, 2026, NSDL's net profit rose 11 per cent to Rs 380 crore, and total income rose 8 per cent to Rs 1,660.2 crore.