Nykaa Q4FY26 result: Net profit jumps fourfold to ₹78 cr; revenue rises 28%

Indian fashion-to-beauty retailer Nykaa posted a near-fourfold jump in quarterly ​profit on Thursday, driven by strong ​demand for skincare and makeup products.

Nykaa ‌is sharpening its push for profitability by doubling down on its core beauty business and expanding its offline reach as it seeks to tap India's $28 billion beauty market.

Global partnerships including the global roll-out of actor Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty and widening access to Rihanna's ‌Fenty Beauty are strengthening its premium portfolio and enabling the firm to become a full-stack beauty and lifestyle platform.

Nykaa, formally known as FSN E-Commerce Ventures, posted a profit of 783.8 million rupees ($8.2 million) ​for the quarter ended March 31, compared with 202.8 million rupees ‌a year ago.