Nykaa Q1 FY27 results: Net profit rises 3.3 times to ₹79.76 crore

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of beauty retailer Nykaa, recorded a 3.3-fold jump in its net profit to ₹79.76 crore in the first quarter of FY27, from ₹24.47 crore in the corresponding period last year. Sequentially, net profit grew 1.2 per cent.

The company’s revenue from operations rose 29 per cent year on year (YoY) to ₹2,782 crore in Q1 FY27, up from ₹2,154.9 crore a year earlier. In the last quarter of FY26, revenue stood at ₹2,648.1 crore.

On a yearly basis, expenses also increased 25.5 per cent to ₹2,662.15 crore. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter grew 68 per cent YoY to ₹236 crore, with the margin expanding to 8.5 per cent in Q1 FY27.

Falguni Nayar, executive chairperson, founder and chief executive officer of Nykaa, said, “This quarter marked continued acceleration in our growth momentum and Ebitda margins, both reaching their highest levels in the last 12 quarters. Our platform featured exciting new brand launches like Rare Beauty, one of the world’s largest celebrity beauty brands, already among the top five premium brands at Nykaa, SK-II, a Japanese high-efficacy brand, and Judydoll, among our first Chinese beauty brands, which is witnessing strong early traction among consumers.” The firm’s beauty vertical witnessed its gross merchandise value (GMV) rise 28 per cent YoY to ₹4,105 crore on the back of deeper penetration and premiumisation. “This includes performance across businesses of e-commerce, retail stores, eB2B distribution and the House of Nykaa Beauty portfolio,” the company said in a statement.

The company’s quick commerce vertical, Nykaa Now, has expanded to 13 cities and will reach more than 25 cities by the end of FY27. On the other hand, fashion GMV increased 53 per cent YoY to ₹1,471 crore. Currently, Nykaa has an offline presence of 324 stores across 105 cities. Earlier, the company had added 76 new stores in FY26, its highest ever. The House of Nykaa reached an annualised GMV of ₹3,760 crore, marking a 39 per cent YoY growth. It is now expanding into premium skincare with the acquisition of a 51 per cent stake in direct-to-consumer brand Aminu Wellness for ₹32 crore. The turnover of Aminu for FY26 stood at ₹19.44 crore. According to the company, the remaining 49 per cent stake will be acquired over the next few years, as per the terms set out in the transaction documents.