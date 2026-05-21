Nykaa Q4FY26 profit jumps more than 300% to ₹79 cr, revenue up 28.4%

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of beauty retailer Nykaa, reported a net profit that more than quadrupled to Rs 79 crore in the fourth quarter ended March, compared to Rs 19 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations rose 28.4 per cent to Rs 2,648 crore from Rs 2,062 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Cumulative revenue crossed the $1 billion milestone in the last financial year while, sequentially, net profit grew 16.25 per cent.

“Crossing the $1 billion revenue milestone along with a track record for profitability and capital efficiency marks a defining moment in Nykaa’s 14-year journey and reflects the deep trust consumers place in us,” said Falguni Nayar, executive chairperson, founder and chief executive officer, in a statement.

Expenses also increased about 25 per cent to Rs 2,536 crore compared to last year. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the fourth quarter grew 67 per cent to Rs 223 crore, with margins expanding 190 basis points to 8.4 per cent from 6.5 per cent. On the impact of the West Asia crisis on the business, the company said, “Nykaa remains mindful of the ongoing geopolitical scenario, resultant to which Nykaa’s GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) operations were impacted. Given it is a minor contribution to OneNykaa, its impact has been insignificant. Nykaa continues to monitor the developments in the region.”

The firm’s beauty business witnessed its gross merchandise value (GMV) rise 27 per cent to Rs 3,892 crore, helped by strong performance across e-commerce, retail stores and House of Nykaa. Its fashion vertical registered GMV growth of 29 per cent to Rs 1,334 crore. “Over the past three years, Nykaa has evolved into a multi-engine growth platform, with our beauty and fashion businesses doubling their GMV, while our newer businesses like Superstore and House of Nykaa have grown four times during the same period. Today, we serve over 55 million consumers who are among the most engaged and premium customers in India,” Nayar added.