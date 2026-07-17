Oberoi Realty Q1 result: Revenue jumps 32% to ₹1,301 cr; profit rises 29%

Oberoi Realty’s consolidated net profit rose 29 per cent year-on-year to ₹543.51 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, as revenue increased and operating profitability improved. The real estate company had reported a net profit of ₹421.25 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue from operations increased 31.7 per cent to ₹1,300.89 crore in the first quarter of 2026-27 (Q1FY27), from ₹987.55 crore a year earlier. Total income rose 26.8 per cent to ₹1,361.69 crore.

Profit before tax increased 40.4 per cent to ₹711.64 crore from ₹506.96 crore. The company said the nature of accounting in the real estate business meant that quarterly and annual results might not be strictly comparable with earlier periods.

Sequentially, consolidated net profit declined 22.7 per cent from ₹703.28 crore in the March quarter, while revenue from operations fell 25.7 per cent from ₹1,749.83 crore. The March-quarter figures were balancing figures between the audited full-year results and published nine-month numbers. Real estate revenue rises nearly 33% Revenue from the real estate segment rose 32.7 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,254.02 crore from ₹944.91 crore. The segment result, before unallocated income and expenditure, finance charges and tax, increased 43.4 per cent to ₹731.20 crore from ₹509.92 crore. Hospitality revenue grew 9.9 per cent to ₹46.87 crore, while its segment result increased 15 per cent to ₹16.98 crore.

Total segment results rose 45.4 per cent to ₹748.18 crore from ₹514.68 crore. The group’s share of profit from joint ventures declined 39.1 per cent to ₹4.12 crore from ₹6.76 crore. Operating margin expands to 56.4% Total expenses increased 14 per cent to ₹654.17 crore from ₹573.78 crore. Land, development rights, construction and other costs rose 50.6 per cent to ₹942.92 crore. This was partly offset by a negative inventory adjustment of ₹473.57 crore, compared with a negative adjustment of ₹236.38 crore a year earlier. Employee-benefit expenses increased 28.3 per cent to ₹41.25 crore. Depreciation and amortisation rose 10.7 per cent to ₹34.99 crore, while other expenses increased 23.5 per cent to ₹56.15 crore.