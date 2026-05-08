Oberoi Realty's Q4 FY26 net profit jumps 62.35% amid higher revenues

Mumbai-based premium real estate developer Oberoi Realty’s net profit for the fourth quarter of financial year 2026 (Q4FY26) grew 62.35 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 703.28 crore on the back of strong revenue growth.

The profit in Q4FY26 beat the Bloomberg analysts’ poll estimate of Rs 649.73 crore.

The company’s revenue from operations during Q4FY26 stood at Rs 1,749.83 crore, up 52.14 per cent YoY. The revenue also topped the estimate of Rs 1,661.82 crore.

Oberoi Realty’s board of directors on Friday also approved raising funds of up to Rs 4,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

Meanwhile, Oberoi Realty’s total expenses during the quarter were Rs 849.76 crore, up about 33.52 per cent YoY, driven by a 33.12 per cent increase in land, development rights, construction, and other costs. Sequentially, the company’s quarterly revenue grew 17.23 per cent, while its profit increased 12.95 per cent. Earlier, Oberoi posted gross bookings of Rs 1,673 crore for Q4FY26, with YoY growth of 96.13 per cent. It received bookings for 229 units, up from 78 in Q4FY25. The carpet area booked during Q4FY26 stood at 357,552 square feet, up 160.37 per cent YoY. In FY26, the company’s revenue grew 13.67 per cent YoY to Rs 6,009.06 crore. Meanwhile, its profit for the same period stood at Rs 2,507.43 crore, up 12.66 per cent YoY.