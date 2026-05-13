Oil India Q4 results: Profit jumps 62% to ₹2,424 crore, revenue rises 4%

State-run Oil India Ltd (OIL) reported a 62 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹2,424 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2025-26 (FY26). The upstream player’s revenue from operations rose 4.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹10,012.77 crore in the quarter from ₹9,588 crore in the same quarter last year.

Oil India’s board of directors recommended a final dividend of ₹1 per equity share, subject to the approval of shareholders. This is in addition to the first and second interim dividends of ₹3.50 and ₹7 per equity share, respectively, paid during the year.

For FY26, the company’s consolidated net profit stood at ₹7,550 crore, an increase of 7.2 per cent from last year, when it recorded a profit of ₹7,039 crore.