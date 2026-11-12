Ola Electric Q2FY27 result: Loss narrows to ₹362 crore, expenses fall 28.4%

Ola Electric's quarterly loss narrowed on Thursday, supported by restructuring and cost-control measures.

The electric-vehicle ​maker reported a consolidated loss of ₹3.62 ​billion ($38.66 million) for the three months ended September 30, ‌compared with a loss of ₹4.18 billion a year ago.

• The Bhavish Aggarwal-led company implemented workforce restructuring, cut warranty expenses and tightened working-capital cost management in recent quarters as part of efforts to improve profitability

• These measures contributed to a 28.4 per cent drop in second-quarter expenses to ₹6.39 billion

• Consolidated gross margin stood at 29.93 per cent compared with 30.9 per cent a ‌year earlier

• The company, however, said it expects gross margin to reduce in the third and fourth quarters as its expands its dealer-store network, though operating margin is expected to improve meaningfully