Ola Electric Q4 loss narrows as revenue drops 57% amid reset strategy

Ola Electric Mobility posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 500 crore for the quarter ended March 31, narrowing from Rs 870 crore a year earlier, a decline of 42.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). On a sequential basis, however, the company’s loss widened 2.7 per cent from Rs 487 crore in the December quarter.

Revenue from operations fell 56.6 per cent to Rs 265 crore in the March quarter, down from Rs 611 crore a year earlier. Compared with the December quarter, revenue declined 43.6 per cent from Rs 470 crore. Total income dropped 58.2 per cent to Rs 304 crore from Rs 728 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses declined 58.2 per cent to Rs 546 crore in the March quarter from Rs 1,306 crore a year earlier, and fell 26.3 per cent from Rs 741 crore in the preceding quarter. Employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 58 crore, while other expenses were Rs 325 crore. For FY26, Ola Electric reported revenue from operations of Rs 2,253 crore, down 50.1 per cent from Rs 4,514 crore in FY25. Annual net loss narrowed 19.5 per cent to Rs 1,833 crore from Rs 2,276 crore a year earlier, while total expenses declined to Rs 3,245 crore from Rs 6,253 crore.

Ola Electric said FY26 was a year of reset for the company, focused on strengthening the fundamentals of the business across service, product quality, gross margins, operating costs, cash discipline, sales productivity, and cell manufacturing. Ola Electric delivered 20,256 units in Q4 FY26 and 173,794 units for FY26. Consolidated gross margin stood at 38.5 per cent in Q4 FY26 and 30.6 per cent for FY26. Ola Electric said it delivered its first operating cash-flow-positive quarter in Q4 FY26, with consolidated CFO (cash flow from operating activities) of Rs 91 crore, supported by Production Linked Incentive (PLI) inflows, stronger gross margins, lower operating expenditure, and tighter working-capital discipline. Consolidated FCF (free cash flow) improved to negative Rs 131 crore.

The auto business delivered Rs 213 crore CFO and Rs 173 crore FCF in Q4 FY26. The cell business remained in planned investment mode as the company ramps up the Gigafactory and prepares the next phase of cell and storage products. “FY26 was a reset year for Ola Electric. We strengthened the fundamentals of the business,” said an Ola Electric spokesperson. “We enter FY27 with a stronger operating foundation, a sharper cost structure, and our cell platform moving from validation to scale across mobility and energy storage.” FY26 was also a year of cost reset. Consolidated operating expenses, including lease rentals, reduced from Rs 844 crore in Q4 FY25 to Rs 428 crore in Q4 FY26.

The most important operating development of the quarter was service. With service stabilising, sales responded strongly. April registrations rose to 12,166 units, up 20 per cent month-on-month, even as the broader electric two-wheeler (E2W) industry declined by more than 22 per cent. The recovery is broad-based across states, with the North and East leading sales growth, driven by Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal. Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming a core operating layer inside Ola Electric. The company’s in-house AI stack is operating at production scale with around 2 lakh connected calls per day across sales, service, and operations.

AI agents are improving lead reactivation, multilingual engagement, test-ride scheduling, technician productivity, closure discipline, registration, logistics, and network accountability. This is helping Ola build a leaner operating model with better sales conversion, faster service execution, lower operating cost, and more consistent governance. Ola Electric’s cell business is moving from technology validation to manufacturing scale. The company has commercialised the 4680 Bharat Cell, started integrating it into vehicles, built Shakti, progressed LFP, and advanced Mahashakti product development. The Gigafactory currently has 2.5 GWh operational capacity, with installation up to 6 GWh largely complete. Commercialisation is expected to be completed by the end of this quarter. The company is already operating at commercially viable yields, which are expected to improve through FY27.