Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Page Industries Q2 net profit rises 4% as sales volume grows 5.5%

Page Industries Q2 net profit rises 4% as sales volume grows 5.5%

Page Industries reports an 11.5 per cent rise in Q2 FY27 revenue to ₹1,439.6 crore, while sales volume grows 5.5 per cent; shares fall 12.19 per cent on the BSE on Thursday

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Page Industries reported higher second-quarter profit and revenue, supported by volume growth and premiumisation, even as its shares declined 12.19% on the BSE amid investor reaction to the results.
Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2026 | 6:49 PM IST
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Shares of Page Industries closed down 12.19 per cent on Thursday at ₹32,059.50 apiece on BSE, even as the company reported profit growth in the second quarter of 2026-27 (Q2FY27). 
 
Consolidated net profit rose 4 per cent to ₹202.5 crore, as sales volume grew 5.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). 
 
Revenue increased 11.5 per cent, compared to the same quarter last year to ₹1,439.6 crore and its sales volume stood at 59.7 million pieces. 
 
The company’s profit before interest, depreciation and tax (PBIDT) increased 4.9 per cent to ₹313.7 crore in the quarter ended September 30. 
 
Page Industries is the exclusive licensee for Jockey in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Maldives, Bhutan, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain. It also has the exclusive license for Speedo in the country. 
 
“As the festive season gets under way, we expect a healthy lift in consumer demand over the coming months. Trusted brands, a fresh line up of products and a wider retail presence leave us well placed to capture this momentum. Expanded manufacturing capacity, streamlined processes and technology led productivity gains will help us serve demand faster and at lower cost, while we stay vigilant on input costs,” the company said in its outlook. 
 
VS Ganesh, managing director, Page Industries, said that the company is pleased to deliver double digit revenue growth of 11.5 per cent in Q2 FY27, driven by healthy volume growth, premiumisation and strong consumer response to new launches. 
 
“While raw material costs remained elevated, our profitability has remained within our planned range. With positive demand trends, strong brand momentum, an exciting pipeline of new product ranges and ongoing initiatives to improve operational efficiency, we look ahead with confidence,” he added. 
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First Published: Nov 12 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

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