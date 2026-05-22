Page Industries Q4 result: Net profit rises 9% to ₹178 cr, revenue up 14%

Apparel manufacturer Page Industries has reported an on-year rise of 9 per cent in net profit at ₹178.73 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹164 crore during the January-March period a year ago, according to a filing from Page Industries Ltd (PIL).

PIL's revenue from operations was up 14 per cent to ₹1,252.6 crore in the March quarter of FY'26. It was ₹1,098.07 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

The company's sales volume grew 10.8 per cent year-on-year, amounting to 54.5 million pieces, Page Industries said in its earnings statement.

"With positive consumer sentiments, sustained modernisation of retail and a resilient economy, we are confident of sustaining the growth momentum," Managing Director V S Ganesh said, adding that inflationary pressures on key input costs, particularly cotton, continue to persist. "We are well-positioned to manage these challenges through strategic sourcing initiatives, supply chain optimisation, operational efficiencies, and calibrated pricing actions," said Ganesh. Total expenses of Page Industries, an exclusive licensee of JOCKEY International Inc (USA) for India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Maldives, Bhutan and UAE, were at ₹1,031.96 crore, up 14.72 per cent in the March quarter. Page Industries' total income, which includes other income, was at ₹1,269.76 crore, up 13.5 per cent in the March quarter on a year-on-year basis.