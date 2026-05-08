Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Parag Milk Foods Q4 result: Profit rises 23% to ₹40 crore on higher sales

Parag Milk Foods Q4 result: Profit rises 23% to ₹40 crore on higher sales

For the full 2025-26 fiscal year, the company posted a net profit of ₹152.39 crore, up 15 per cent from ₹132.59 crore in the previous year

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Total income for the January-March quarter rose to ₹945.34 crore from ₹918.25 crore a year earlier
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 11:46 AM IST
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Parag Milk Foods on Friday reported a 23.31 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹40.14 crore for the fourth quarter 2025-26 fiscal, driven by higher sales.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹32.55 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income for the January-March quarter rose to ₹945.34 crore from ₹918.25 crore a year earlier.

However, expenses remained elevated at ₹924.06 crore against ₹898.79 crore in the corresponding period.

For the full 2025-26 fiscal year, the company posted a net profit of ₹152.39 crore, up 15 per cent from ₹132.59 crore in the previous year.

The company's New Age Business segment, led by premium milk brand Pride of Cows and protein nutrition brand Avvatar crossed the ₹100 crore quarterly revenue mark in Q4FY26, recording 109 per cent year-on-year growth.

Akshali Shah, Executive Director, Parag Milk Foods, said the company delivered 11 per cent topline growth and 19 per cent bottomline growth (before exceptional items) in FY26.

"We look forward to explode the power of our four brands with full rigour to scale up strong momentum of growth along with value accretion in form of accelerated profitability," she added.

The company's core categories, ghee, cheese and paneer, continued to provide stability, the company said, even as it navigated elevated commodity prices through calibrated pricing and cost discipline.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Parag Milk FoodsParag MilkQ4 Results

First Published: May 08 2026 | 11:44 AM IST

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