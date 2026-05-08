Parag Milk Foods Q4 result: Profit rises 23% to ₹40 crore on higher sales

Parag Milk Foods on Friday reported a 23.31 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹40.14 crore for the fourth quarter 2025-26 fiscal, driven by higher sales.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹32.55 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income for the January-March quarter rose to ₹945.34 crore from ₹918.25 crore a year earlier.

However, expenses remained elevated at ₹924.06 crore against ₹898.79 crore in the corresponding period.

For the full 2025-26 fiscal year, the company posted a net profit of ₹152.39 crore, up 15 per cent from ₹132.59 crore in the previous year.