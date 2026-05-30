Patanjali Foods Q4FY26 result: Profit jumps 46% to ₹524 cr; income up 17%

Patanjali Foods Ltd on Saturday reported a 46 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹523.97 crore for the quarter ended March on higher income from sale of cooking oils and other food items.

Its net profit stood at ₹358.51 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to ₹11,212.17 crore during the January-March period of 2025-26 fiscal from ₹9,564.47 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

During 2025-26 fiscal, the company's net profit grew to ₹1,814.47 crore from ₹1,300.70 crore in the preceding year.

Total income climbed to ₹40,347.78 crore last fiscal from ₹33,890.68 crore in the 2024-25 financial year.

Incorporated in 1986, Patanjali Foods Limited is one of the leading edible oil companies in the country. The company operates in the Edible Oils, FMCG, and Wind Power Generation segments. It sells products under different brands like Patanjali, Ruchi Gold, Nutrela, Dant Kanti, Mahakosh, Sunrich, etc. During the last financial year, the edible oil business contributed the maximum ₹29,133 crore to the total income from operations. "The FMCG segment generated annual revenues of ₹11,188.25 crores, growing by 19.95% YoY and accounting for 27.60% of Revenue from Operations (excluding inter-segment revenue)," Patanjali Foods said in a statement. "In the March quarter, the domestic demand landscape maintained its momentum and remained structurally strong. Consumption trends were supported by accelerated channel off-takes post GST-related normalization," said Sanjeev Asthana, Chief Executive Officer, Patanjali Foods.