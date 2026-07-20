Paytm posts ₹220 crore net profit in Q1, revenue from operations up 27.6%

Paytm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 220 crore in the first quarter of 2026–27 (Q1FY27), up 79 per cent from Rs 123 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year (Q1FY26). Sequentially, net profit rose 19.5 per cent from Rs 184 crore in Q4FY26.

The Noida-based fintech generated Rs 2,448 crore in revenue from operations in Q1FY27, up 27.6 per cent from Rs 1,918 crore in Q1FY26. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, this was up 8.1 per cent from Rs 2,264 crore.

The firm's other income declined 24.5 per cent to Rs 182 crore in Q1FY27 from Rs 241 crore in Q1FY26. Sequentially, it was marginally up 2.2 per cent from Rs 178 crore in Q4FY26.

The company spent Rs 2,383 crore in Q1FY27, an 18.2 per cent rise in expenses from Rs 2,016 crore in Q1FY26. Sequentially, expenses grew 5 per cent from Rs 2,269 crore. Payments processing costs accounted for more than one-third of total expenditure in Q1FY27, rising 36 per cent year-on-year to Rs 794 crore. Paytm's board considered a proposal for a bonus issue but declined to approve it. "After evaluating the proposal from the perspective of long-term shareholder value and due deliberation, the Board was of the view that the Company should continue to focus on further compounding growth and profitability for shareholder value creation. Accordingly, the Board decided not to proceed with the said proposal at this time," the company said in an exchange filing.