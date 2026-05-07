Paytm posts profit of ₹183 cr in Q4, revenue grows 18% to ₹2,264 cr

Fintech major One97 Communications (Paytm) has reported a consolidated profit of Rs 183 crore in the January-March quarter of FY26, on the back of strong tailwinds in its core payments business, growth in merchant and personal loans, and its most profitable quarter on the consumer side in the last two years.

This marks a big turnaround for Paytm, which posted a loss of Rs 545 crore in the same period a year ago.

Paytm's revenue from operations grew by 18.4 per cent to Rs 2,264 crore in Q4 FY26, from Rs 1,912 crore in Q4 FY25.

"We are seeing strong tailwinds in payments, both in offline merchants as well as online merchants... We are also seeing very good growth in financial services... and we are now seeing recovery in personal loans and market share growth in wealth," Paytm President and Group CFO Madhur Deora said during the company's earnings call on Thursday.

Further, He noted the impact of consumer-level unit economics, adding, "We have had the best quarter from a profitable standpoint on the consumer side in the last eight quarters. So it is flowing down to the bottom line despite additional spendings." During the financial year ended March 2026, Paytm posted a consolidated profit of Rs 552 crore compared to a loss of Rs 663 crore in FY25. The annual revenue from operations of Paytm grew by 22.2 per cent to Rs 8,437 crore in FY26 from Rs 6,900 crore in FY25. The company's revenue mix remains heavily anchored by its core offerings, with payments accounting for about 55 per cent of the revenue and financial services contributing about 30 per cent. Paytm is doubling down on artificial intelligence, with Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma asserting that the technology will fundamentally "reset" the industry landscape by 2030.