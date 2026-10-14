Paytm's Indian investors hold over 56% stake as domestic ownership rises

One 97 Communications Ltd, the parent company of Paytm , reported that Indian investors’ combined shareholding exceeded 56 per cent at the end of the September quarter of FY27, while domestic institutional ownership rose to a record 29.5 per cent, the company said in its shareholding pattern filed with the stock exchanges on Wednesday.

Domestic institutional investors held 29.51 per cent of the company as of September 30, 2026, compared with 24.9 per cent in the June quarter. Indian mutual funds, insurance companies, provident funds and pension funds accounted for a substantial part of the domestic institutional holding, the filing said.

Notably, Paytm’s Indian ownership has remained above 50 per cent for three consecutive quarters since March 2026.

Mutual funds increase shareholding Domestic mutual funds raised their combined stake to 21.17 per cent in Q2 FY27 from 17.9 per cent in the previous quarter. Their holdings stood at 13.58 crore shares as of September 30. Kotak Mutual Fund increased its stake to 2.13 per cent from 1.51 per cent in the June quarter. SBI Mutual Fund held 1.47 per cent, Axis Mutual Fund held 1.13 per cent, and Sundaram Mutual Fund held 1.05 per cent at the end of September, as per the shareholding pattern. Insurance companies raise stake Domestic insurance companies increased their combined shareholding to 6.22 per cent in the September quarter from 5.3 per cent in the previous quarter.

Tata AIA Life Insurance held a 2.17 per cent stake, while SBI Life Insurance held 1.74 per cent as of September 30. Provident and pension funds held 0.88 per cent of the company, compared with 0.87 per cent in the previous quarter. Foreign direct investment holdings decline Foreign direct investment (FDI) holdings fell to 18.43 per cent in Q2 FY27 from 23.8 per cent in Q1 FY27, according to the filing. Foreign portfolio investors held a combined 25.09 per cent, comprising 24.36 per cent held by Category I investors and 0.73 per cent by Category II investors. The company saw two large block deals in the September quarter. Entities associated with Elevation Capital sold approximately 2.3 per cent of Paytm for ₹2,038 crore, while Resilient Asset Management BV sold around 3 per cent for ₹2,949 crore.