PepsiCo reports steady Q1 growth, flags no impact from West Asia conflict

Global beverages and foods major PepsiCo witnessed a 6 per cent organic revenue growth in the convenient foods category internationally during the first quarter this year (Q1CY26).

"The convenient foods organic revenue growth was aided by markets including Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, India, Egypt, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, China and Pakistan," the company stated in its prepared remarks.

Meanwhile, its international beverages business delivered a 4.5 per cent organic revenue growth.

"The international business is a strategic long-term pillar, which continues to accelerate. It is a solid business," Ramon Laguarta, chief executive officer, PepsiCo, told analysts during the company's earnings call.