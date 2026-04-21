Persistent Systems Q4 results: Net profit rises 33.7% to ₹529.2 crore

Persistent Systems’ profit for the fourth quarter (January-March) of financial year 2025-26 (Q4FY26) grew 33.7 per cent to ₹529.2 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), compared to ₹395.7 crore recorded in Q4FY25. On a sequential basis, profit was up 20.4 per cent.

Revenue for the quarter at ₹4,055.9 crore was up 25 per cent Y-o-Y. On a sequential basis, revenue was up 7.3 per cent.

Sandeep Kalra, chief executive officer (CEO) and executive director (ED), Persistent, said: “The fourth quarter of FY26 marked our 24th sequential quarter of growth, reflecting the consistency of our execution and alignment to client demand in a market being shaped by artificial intelligence (AI). As AI adoption accelerates, our AI-first strategy is strengthening our operating model and improving the quality and scale of delivery across the business.”

The company’s board of directors recommended a final dividend of ₹18 per share. This translates to ₹40 per share for FY26, compared to ₹35 per share for FY25. The final dividend recommended by the board is subject to approval at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM). The order booking for Q4FY26 was $600.8 million in total contract value (TCV) and $445.1 million in annual contract value (ACV). On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, TCV was down from $674.5 million. For the full year, the firm’s revenue grew 23.53 per cent at ₹14,748.4 crore. In US dollar terms, revenue grew 17.4 per cent.