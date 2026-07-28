Pfizer Q1 net profit rises 7% to ₹204 crore, revenue reaches ₹653 crore

Pfizer Limited’s net profit rose 6.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹204.47 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, from ₹191.75 crore in the year-ago period, as income grew faster than expenses.

The pharmaceutical company reported only standalone financial results because it had no subsidiary, associate or joint venture as of June 30, 2026.

Revenue increases 8.3 per cent

Revenue from operations rose 8.3 per cent to ₹653.17 crore in the first quarter of 2026-27 (Q1FY27), compared with ₹603.05 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Other income declined 33.2 per cent to ₹44.84 crore from ₹67.17 crore. Consequently, total income grew at a slower rate of 4.1 per cent to ₹698.01 crore from ₹670.22 crore.

Expenses rise 2.6 per cent Total expenses increased 2.6 per cent to ₹421.33 crore from ₹410.69 crore. The cost of materials consumed rose 18.4 per cent to ₹105.02 crore, while purchases of stock-in-trade increased 47.2 per cent to ₹182.89 crore. These increases were partly offset by a ₹47.80 crore credit from changes in inventories of finished goods, work-in-progress and stock-in-trade, compared with a ₹1.74 crore credit in the year-ago quarter. Employee benefit expenses declined 14.3 per cent to ₹82.08 crore from ₹95.82 crore. Other expenses fell 3 per cent to ₹83.42 crore, while finance costs declined to ₹1.46 crore from ₹3.25 crore.