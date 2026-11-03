Pfizer Q2 results: Net profit rises 65.7% to ₹313 cr, income at ₹774 cr
The company had posted a profit of ₹189 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, Pfizer said in a regulatory filing
The company had posted a profit of ₹189 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, Pfizer said in a regulatory filing
Drugmaker Pfizer Ltd on Tuesday reported a 65.72 per cent increase in net profit to ₹313.25 crore in the September quarter, driven by gains from exceptional items.
The company had posted a profit of ₹189 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, Pfizer said in a regulatory filing.
Pfizer has accounted for exceptional gains of ₹132.06 crore in the September quarter from its parent entity Pfizer Inc USA following the sale of Minipress XL. Consequent to the decision, Pfizer Ltd discontinued the manufacture of Minipress XL from September 7, 2026, according to the filing.
Its profit before tax and exceptional items stood at ₹290.77 crore during the quarter under review, up 13.86 per cent year-on-year. It was at ₹255.37 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.
Its total income rose to ₹774.19 crore during the quarter under review from ₹684.19 crore in the year-ago period.
Pfizer reported an increase in total expenses to ₹483.2 crore in the September quarter from ₹428.82 crore a year ago.
In the half-yearly period ending September 2026, the company posted a net profit of ₹517.72 crore. Its net profit in the April-September period in FY26 stood at ₹380.77 crore.
Shares of Pfizer closed 3.37 per cent higher at ₹3,760.5 apiece on the BSE.
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First Published: Nov 03 2026 | 3:57 PM IST