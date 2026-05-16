Power Grid Q4 FY26 results: Net profit rises 10% to ₹4,546 crore

State-owned Power Grid Corporation has posted nearly 10 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹4,546.33 crore in the March quarter compared to the year-ago period due to higher deferred tax credit.

The consolidated net profit was ₹4,142.87 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2025, a regulatory filing showed.

According to the regulatory filing, the company has a deferred tax credit of ₹5,179.80 crore in the quarter compared to ₹19.98 crore in the same period a year ago. However, total income has dipped to ₹11,970.69 crore in the quarter from ₹12,590.80 crore a year ago.

In the fiscal 2025-26, the consolidated net profit rose to ₹15,927.95 crore from ₹15,521.44 crore a year ago.

The company said in a statement that it has proposed a final dividend of ₹1.25 per share on a face value of ₹10 each (12.50% of the paid-up share capital) in addition to interim dividend of ₹7.75 per share paid for FY26 so far. At the end of FY26, the total transmission assets of Power Grid and its subsidiaries stood at 1,84,960 ckm (circuit kilometre) of transmission lines, 291 substations and 6,24,016 MVA of transformation capacity. Power Grid maintained average transmission system availability of 99.84 per cent during FY26. During the year, the Power Grid board approved the merger/amalgamation of 28 wholly owned subsidiaries into 2 existing subsidiary companies.