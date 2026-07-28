Phoenix Mills posts 23% rise in Q1 profit, sequential earnings decline 19%

Phoenix Mills, the Mumbai-based real estate developer, reported a 23 per cent growth in its net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. From ₹319.92 crore in Q1 FY26, reported profit for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹393.55 crore. Revenue rose 12.8 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,074.94 crore in Q1 FY27 from ₹952.99 crore in Q1 FY26.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the developer also grew 13.83 per cent year-on-year, from ₹564 crore in Q1 FY26 to ₹642 crore in Q1 FY27.

Notably, on a sequential basis, Phoenix Mills reported a downturn, with profit declining 18.98 per cent in Q1 FY27 from the preceding quarter, falling from ₹485.72 crore in Q4 FY26 to ₹393.55 crore.