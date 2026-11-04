PhysicsWallah Q2FY27 profit doubles to ₹142 crore, revenue rises 18%

Education technology company PhysicsWallah on Wednesday reported that its net profit for the second quarter of FY27 almost doubled to ₹142.29 crore. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company reported a profit of ₹69.72 crore.

The net profit in Q2FY27 followed a loss of ₹87.04 crore in Q1FY27.

PhysicsWallah’s revenue from operations stood at ₹1,242.26 crore, up 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹1,051.24 crore in the year-ago period. On the other hand, its total expenses jumped 10.5 per cent to ₹1,105.4 crore in the quarter ended September, up from ₹999.55 crore a year ago. The company's expenses stood at ₹1,242.17 crore a quarter ago.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose to ₹348 crore, while adjusted Ebitda stood at ₹399 crore. Its treasury balance as of September 30, 2026, stood at ₹5,268 crore, inclusive of proceeds from the initial public offering. Alakh Pandey, founder and chief executive officer of PhysicsWallah, said, “This quarter shows the strength of our model. We delivered record revenue and a sharp improvement in profitability, while our learner base kept widening across K-12, vernacular and new categories. Our focus remains on scaling affordable, tech-led education with disciplined capital allocation.” In the previous quarter, the company had said that on account of the NEET paper leak controversy, the exam cycle was delayed, resulting in a temporary shift in the timing of enrolments and lower NEET enrolments during Q1. However, in Q2, NEET enrolments grew over 30 per cent as demand delayed by the NEET UG postponement came through.