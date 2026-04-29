Piccadily Agro Q4FY26 results: Net profit rises 13.6% to ₹45.2 crore

Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd, maker of single malt whisky Indri and Camikara Rum, has reported a 13.6 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 45.22 crore for the March quarter of FY26 on a year-on-year basis, driven by its premium alchoBev portfolio.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 39.80 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Piccadily Agro.

Its sales rose 31.8 per cent to Rs 353.69 crore in the December quarter of FY26, compared to Rs 268.23 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from the operation of Siddhartha Sharma-promoted company stood at Rs 359.56 crore in Q4 FY26, up 32.37 per cent from the year-ago period.

Total expenses of Piccadily Agro, which is demerging its sugar business and expects completion by the end of FY27, were at 300.86 crore in the March quarter, up 36.37 per cent year-on-year. During the quarter, revenue from "distillery grew by 65.6 per cent and sugar declined by 7.9 per cent," said Piccadily Agro's earnings presentation on Tuesday. In Q4, the share of distillery products is 68.5 per cent of revenue from operations, it added. Piccadily Agro reported a 32.76 per cent rise in total income to Rs 363.63 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26. For the entire FY26, Piccadily Agro reported an increase of 33.8 per cent in profit to Rs 137.40 crore.

The total consolidated income rose 28 per cent to Rs 1,142.84 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. Commenting on the results, its Chief Financial Officer, Natwar Aggarwal said Piccadily Agro crossed the 'milestone' of Rs 1,100 crore revenue mark in FY26 "driven by strong global and domestic demand for our premium spirits". "The exceptional 62.6 per cent Q4 growth in our IMFL (Indian Made Foreign Liquor) segment highlights the strength of our premiumisation strategy and disciplined execution in the distillery business," he said in the earnings statement. Post demerger of its sugar division, it is now sharply focused on unlocking value in its core operations," said Aggarwal.

Over the outlook, its Managing Director Harvindar Chopra said he expects revenue growth to strengthen in the coming years, supported by higher capacity utilisation at Indri and Chhattisgarh facilities. " At the same time, we will continue expanding our portfolio by strengthening existing brands, introducing new IMFL offerings, and entering white spirit categories. We also see opportunities to increase export revenues while expanding our distribution presence across domestic and international markets," he said in the earnings presentation of the company. Moreover, commissioning of additional distillation capacities is expected to support higher revenues from ENA (extracted natural alcohol) , ethanol, and related products beginning FY27, said Chopra.