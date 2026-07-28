Pine Labs posts ₹19.6 crore Q1 FY27 profit as revenue rises nearly 20%

Fintech major Pine Labs reported a four-fold jump in consolidated net profit for the first quarter of FY27 at ₹19.57 crore, against ₹4.79 crore a year earlier.

However, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, the company's profit declined 67 per cent from ₹59.36 crore in Q4FY26.

Pine Labs said its effective tax rate for the quarter was higher at 48 per cent, resulting in a lower flow-through from pre-tax profit to net profit. The company expects the rate to taper to 28-30 per cent for FY27 and normalise to around 25-26 per cent from FY28.

“...a few of our global (foreign) entities are yet to turn PAT-profitable at an entity level. Losses in these entities are not available as a tax offset against profits elsewhere, which pushes up the consolidated effective tax rate,” it said in an earnings release.