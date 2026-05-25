Pine Labs posts ₹59.36 crore net profit, revenue from ops up 17% in Q4

Pine Labs posted a consolidated net profit of ₹59.36 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2025-26 (Q4 FY26), compared with a loss of ₹28.91 crore in Q4 FY25.

Sequentially, the company’s profit grew 40 per cent from ₹42.39 crore in Q3 FY26.

The rise in net profit came at a time when the Gurugram-headquartered company’s revenue from operations rose 17 per cent to ₹700.51 crore in Q4 FY26, up from ₹598.64 crore in Q4 FY25.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, this declined 6 per cent from ₹744.27 crore in Q3 FY26.

“Q3 FY26 benefited from a strong festive season. Q4 FY26 moderated as it typically does after a strong Diwali as brands and banks slow down on their consumption- and spending-related budgets,” the company said.

While the company’s expenses grew on a year-on-year basis, they contracted sequentially. The firm spent ₹681.92 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with ₹632.76 crore in Q4 FY25, a 7.8 per cent increase. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, however, expenses declined 3.3 per cent from ₹704.91 crore. “We are building the infrastructure layer that merchants, financial institutions, and brands will rely on to grow — in India and across the Global South. The fintech model Pine Labs has built at scale in India is exactly what emerging markets across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa are looking to adopt. That is a structural opportunity, and we intend to win it,” said Amrish Rau, chief executive officer (CEO), Pine Labs.

In a presentation, the company said that 1.3 million lines of code were handled by artificial intelligence (AI), with 89 per cent agentic contribution to changes in coding. AI resolved more than 46,000 tickets at the firm, reflecting a deepening adoption of the technology at the company. Pine Labs operates in 22 countries. In FY26, the company’s international revenue exceeded ₹400 crore. International markets contribute around 15 per cent of total revenue, up from 9 per cent three years ago. The global geopolitical situation had a mild impact on the company in Q4 FY26, it stated.