Piramal Finance Q1 result: Profit climbs 67%; revenue up 28% to ₹3,368 cr

Piramal Finance’s consolidated net profit rose 66.8 per cent year-on-year to ₹460.98 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, while total income increased 27.5 per cent. The non-banking financial company had posted a net profit of ₹276.37 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s board also approved raising up to ₹4,000 crore through equity shares, convertible securities, non-convertible debentures with warrants or other equity-linked instruments, subject to market conditions and regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Revenue from operations increased 27.6 per cent to ₹3,368.27 crore in the first quarter of 2026-27 (Q1FY27), from ₹2,639.25 crore a year earlier. Other income rose 20.5 per cent to ₹61.27 crore, taking total income to ₹3,429.54 crore.

The year-ago consolidated figures were restated to reflect the composite scheme of arrangement between Piramal Finance and Piramal Enterprises from the beginning of the reporting period. Interest income rises nearly 29% Interest income, the group’s largest revenue component, increased 28.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,085.48 crore. Fees and commission income rose 11 per cent to ₹126.83 crore. Total expenses increased 25 per cent to ₹3,085.42 crore from ₹2,467.44 crore. Finance costs rose 16.2 per cent to ₹1,733.86 crore, while employee-benefit expenses increased 11.8 per cent to ₹504.16 crore. Other expenses grew 8.2 per cent to ₹329.21 crore.

The company recorded impairment allowances of ₹273.59 crore during the quarter, compared with a reversal of ₹226.83 crore in the corresponding period last year. Profit before the share of earnings from associates and joint ventures, exceptional items and tax rose 54.5 per cent to ₹344.12 crore. The group’s share of net profit from associates and joint ventures increased 26.2 per cent to ₹98.87 crore. Profit before tax consequently rose 47.2 per cent to ₹442.99 crore from ₹301.03 crore. Basic earnings per share increased to ₹20.38 from ₹12.22, while diluted earnings per share rose to ₹20.27 from ₹12.13.