PNB Housing Finance Q2 profit rises 6% to ₹617 cr, income grows 14%

PNB Housing Finance on Wednesday reported a 6 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 617 crore for the second quarter ended September 2026.

The housing finance firm earned a net profit of Rs 582 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

The company's total income for the quarter grew to Rs 2,424 crore from Rs 2,131 crore a year ago, PNB Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.

Its interest income was higher at Rs 2,289 crore compared to Rs 2,017 crore in the year-ago period.

The net interest income rose 15 per cent to Rs 878 crore against Rs 765 crore in the year-ago quarter.