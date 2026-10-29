Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / PNB Housing Finance Q2 profit rises 6% to ₹617 cr, income grows 14%

PNB Housing Finance Q2 profit rises 6% to ₹617 cr, income grows 14%

PNB Housing Finance reported a 6% rise in Q2 net profit to ₹617 crore, while net interest income grew 15% to ₹878 crore and gross NPAs declined to 0.91%.

PNB Housing enhances convenience, launches online deposits and mobile app
PNB Housing Finance reported a 6% increase in net profit to ₹617 crore for Q2 FY27, while its assets under management grew 17% to ₹98,210 crore.
Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2026 | 12:09 AM IST
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PNB Housing Finance on Wednesday reported a 6 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 617 crore for the second quarter ended September 2026.
 The housing finance firm earned a net profit of Rs 582 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.
 The company's total income for the quarter grew to Rs 2,424 crore from Rs 2,131 crore a year ago, PNB Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.
 Its interest income was higher at Rs 2,289 crore compared to Rs 2,017 crore in the year-ago period.
 The net interest income rose 15 per cent to Rs 878 crore against Rs 765 crore in the year-ago quarter.
 The net interest margin remained flat at 3.67 per cent.
 The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) decreased to 0.91 per cent from 1.04 per cent at the end of September 2025.
 Its capital adequacy ratio declined to 27.02 per cent as of September 30, 2026, from 29.80 per cent at the end of the second quarter of the previous fiscal.
 The company's assets under management stood at Rs 98,210 crore as of September 30, 2026, registering a growth of 17 per cent. 
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Topics :PNB Housing Finance LtdPNB Housing Financeprofit margins

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First Published: Oct 29 2026 | 12:09 AM IST

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