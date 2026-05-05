PNB Q4 result: Profit rises 14.4% to ₹5,225 crore; asset quality improves

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Tuesday reported a 14.4 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹5,225 crore for the three months ended March 2026, driven by higher interest income.

The lender had earned a net profit of ₹4,567 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the bank's total income fell to ₹36,319 crore during the quarter under review from ₹36,705 crore a year ago, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income grew to ₹32,157crore from ₹31,989 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous financial year.

On the asset quality front, the bank's gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) improved to 2.95 per cent of gross advances as compared to 3.95 per cent by the end of March 2025.